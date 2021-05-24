Home

Woman dies from sustained burns

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 4:20 pm

A 19-year old woman allegedly died from 2nd degree burns sustained earlier this week.

The victim from Vunivutu, Wainikoro, Labasa was frying fish on Monday night when she sustained burns from the hot oil when it spilled on her clothes.

She was rushed to the Labasa Hospital where she was admitted with 45 percent burns, but unfortunately passed away on Thursday night.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

