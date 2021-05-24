Home

News

Woman dies after alleged assault

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 10:20 am
A woman believed to be in her 20s who was allegedly assaulted by her partner last month passed away at the CWM Hospital yesterday. [Source: File Photo]

A woman believed to be in her 20s who was allegedly assaulted by her partner last month passed away at the CWM Hospital yesterday.

The alleged incident occurred in Cunnigham, Nasinu on the 25th of last month.

She was admitted to the hospital a day later, but the matter was reported on the 30th of January.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of her death.

An investigation is underway.

