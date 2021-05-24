Woman dies after alleged assault

A woman believed to be in her 20s who was allegedly assaulted by her partner last month passed away at the CWM Hospital yesterday.

The alleged incident occurred in Cunnigham, Nasinu on the 25th of last month.

She was admitted to the hospital a day later, but the matter was reported on the 30th of January.

A post mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of her death.

An investigation is underway.