News

Woman dead, daughter critical after knife attack

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 9, 2020 6:57 am

A woman is believed to have died while her daughter is fighting for her life after the two were attacked in their home in Kabisi, Sigatoka yesterday.

A 49-year-old woman died after she was struck repeatedly with a knife, while her 14-year old daughter is in critical condition at the Lautoka Hospital.

FBC News understands the two were attacked by the de-facto partner of the deceased who was later arrested by police.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s also believed that there was a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against the suspect.

Stay with FBC News for more details.

