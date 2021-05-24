Home

Woman charged for allegedly stealing from supermarket chain

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 3:56 pm
A woman in her late 20s has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $450,000 over a 7-year period. [File Image]

A woman in her late 20s has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $450,000 over a 7-year period.

Police say that between 2011-2018, the accused whilst employed as the head cashier of a major supermarket chain allegedly did not bank the daily sales takings on certain days throughout the 7 year period amounting to the alleged amount.

The woman was escorted from Labasa on Friday and was charged by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Economic Crime Unit with one count of theft.

The accused will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

 

