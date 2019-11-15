Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

Quick action by Police has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old woman who allegedly stole a vehicle from Navua yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle owner informed the police about the incident when he saw it being driven away by the woman.

The incident was relayed to all stations and community posts including the K9 Unit after which the roadblocks were set-up.

The suspect was arrested a few hours later at the Muslim League area in Nabua.

The vehicle was also found abandoned in that area.

Police investigation continues.