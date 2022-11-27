Woman arrested for alleged stabbing

A woman is in police custody after she allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man during a drinking party.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan says the incident occurred in Kashmir, Lautoka yesterday morning.

The 36-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the man several times with a kitchen knife.

He has been medically treated as investigations continue.

ACP Khan says as we are into the festive season, alcohol is often linked to many serious crimes so it’s crucial to consume alcohol responsibly.