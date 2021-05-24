Home

WMO to assist vulnerable nations

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 5:33 am

Countries applying for the Green Climate Fund must provide proper information on the impact climate change is having on them.

World Meteorological Organization Deputy Secretary-General, Doctor Elena Manaenkova says they are working together with the GCF on science-based adaptation projects.

Doctor Manaenkova says when making applications countries must clearly outline the effects of climate change on their territory and the risks they are facing.

She says they will now be assisting vulnerable nations to make effective applications.

“With this tool, it is not just a concept report it is a very practical tool, how to do the checklist in every country based on their real scenarios. What they are vulnerable to and what do they have to pay attention to? So Green Climate Fund will be using that.”

Another initiative the WMO is working on is the water and climate coalition.

Doctor Manaenkova says many countries are suffering from water stress and shortages and they do not understand their resources and distribution.

She believes the water agenda should go hand in hand with the climate agenda on the world stage.

