Witness takes stand in Freesoul trial

The second prosecution witness in the Freesoul Development trial testified that she conducted her first inspection at the Malolo Island in her capacity as the Senior Environment Officer.

Senivasa Waqairamasi has been with the Department of Environment for over 14-years.

She took the stand in the Suva Magistrates Court as the trial continued into its fourth day today.

Waqairamasi says she promptly accompanied a team to the site on 11th August in 2018 without giving a standard seven days’ notice to the developer as time was of the essence due to the public’s concerns.

She first noticed construction materials when she set foot on the site which gave her the impression that those were meant for the Freesoul Development.

However, the Defence Lawyer says those materials were to build classrooms and houses at Solevu village.

Waqairamasi adds she saw road tracks, temporary staff quarters, and the presence of heavy machinery.

She says a prohibition notice was also issued to Freesoul Development to rehabilitate the site particularly the foreshore and mangrove swamps to make it look natural and safe.

She claimed that most development taking place on the site were done before an Environment Impact Assessment was approved.

The trial continues.