Witness recalls final moments before drowning incident

One of the student’s that was with the two brothers before the tragic incident struck says things happened in the blink of an eye.

Two brothers are believed to have drowned at an inlet in Dreketi near Saweni in Lautoka today.

Speaking to FBC News today, Ajinesh Kumar says he also tried to save one of the brother’s but could not.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was around 11.45 when they started to drown, the big brother, he went for the ball and could catch. The second brother tried to save him but couldn’t and I also tried to save the small brother but my hand slipped and both of them went inside the water.”

Police are still here at the scene combing the area hoping to find the bodies of the 17-year-old and 18-year-old.

Another eyewitness who lives in the area says she saw them in the morning.

Bimla Wati says it was not until later when they heard the sirens that they realized something had happened.

It is alleged that the 18-year-old was trying to retrieve a ball from the sea and when he struggled to surface, his brother then rushed to save him, however, both drowned in the process.