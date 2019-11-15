Winds start to pick up in Lau

Villagers of Naroi, Moala in Lau are starting to experience strong winds this afternoon as Tropical Cyclone Harold slowly moves away from Viti Levu.

Speaking from Naroi, Constable Biutoka Vuli says there was only heavy rain this morning but after lunch the winds picked up.

Vuli says they are bracing for the worst as high tide is expected later this afternoon.

Government officials in Naroi including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Fiji Police, Water Authority of Fiji and Ministry of Fisheries have formed a DISMAC team.

Two evacuation centres in the village including the church and community hall are yet to be activated.