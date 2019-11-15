Home

Winding up notice against Travel World Resorts

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 4:56 pm
Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Fiji.

A winding-up notice application has been made against Travel World Resorts Limited, the developers of the recently opened Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Fiji.

A subsidiary of the Gokal group of companies, Travel World Resorts Limited completed and opened the Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Fiji in May last year and was managed by global operator Accor Hospitality, the largest in the Asia Pacific.

FBC News believes the hotel project has faced financial difficulties for quite some time.

It reached a stage where within just two months of its opening the five-star luxury resort was up for sale in the international market.

FBC News understands there were few interested parties willing to buy the property however none of the proposed deals were successful.

The main building contractors for the project, Western Builders Limited Managing Director Taj Mohammed Jan confirms they are still waiting for their payments and have now taken out a winding-up notice against travel world resorts through their lawyers.

“We were the main contractors, we have been owed a substantial amount of money in millions of dollars for a very long time.”

Jan says this has affected their business.

“The non-payment for the project is severely affecting our business as well as a large number of suppliers, subcontractors, separate contractors and consultants in the country.”

FBC News understands the Travel World Resorts Limited owes more than $40 million dollars to the Fiji Development bank and other debtors such as Edison consultants and LHM.

The application for winding up was made by AK Lawyers last Monday and will be heard at the Lautoka High court on the 20th of this month

