Wife's plea for assistance heard

A family who lost their home and a loved one during the height of TC Yasa two months ago received much needed assistance.

This was possible through the donation of over $8500 worth of building materials by HLB Mann Judd, chartered accountants of Nadi.

HLB Special project partner Mohammed Harun says this is a happy moment for the HLB family to support and stand with the Government in assisting the family of late Ramesh Chand of Lovelove, Labasa who passed away during the height of TC YASA.

He says the plea of late Chands wife, Roop Lata, for assistance in building her house was brought to their notice by Attorney General Aiyaz Saiyad- Khaiyum.

He also appreciated the work of the government in assisting the disaster victims.

46-year-old farmer of Lovelove outside Labasa died after a portion of his house collapsed at the height of TC Yasa .

Chand was crushed underneath a wall.