Wide range of activities planned for UN Community Days

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 10, 2020 12:40 pm
Preparations for the UN75 Community Days event in Nadi are on track with the event to kick off tomorrow.

Preparations for the UN75 Community Days event in Nadi are on track with the event to kick off tomorrow.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says they have brought together a vast selection of partners from across Fiji to set-up two days of activities.

“We have I believe 30-50 stalls and a number of them will be providing services to the community whether they are health checks, setting up businesses, how to do home gardens and social welfare. Those kinds of services will be provided and I mentioned the food stalls, the VotCity vendors will be there.”

Samarasinha says they want to round off the UN’s 75th anniversary with something that educates, assists and improves the lives of people in a meaningful way.

He says they also wanted to bring a smile to their faces and lift morale a little, after an exceptionally difficult year.

After the flag-raising ceremony tomorrow morning, the public can visit food stalls, cultural exhibition booths from around the world or play sports.

On Saturday afternoon FBC will host its Concert at the park with live bands and performances.

To support families get to and from the venue, free buses will be running between Sigatoka, Nadi and Ba.

