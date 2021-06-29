WIB voice concerns over statue limitation

Women in Business is appalled at the inability of Fiji’s legislation to allow a fair trial for women.

President Dr Nur Bano Ali says they have noted with great concern that there is a statute of limitation for reporting sexual harassment cases.

Dr Ali says they are demanding that the legislation needs to change as soon as possible.

She adds this will allow Fiji to really send a message for equal participation of women.

Ali says women cannot continue to be incapacitated because of legislation.