WHO yet to declare Coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency

The World Health Organization has confirmed that its decision not to declare a global public health emergency in light of the Coronavirus outbreak still stands.

The virus which originated in China’s Hubei province is starting to spread to other countries and has so far claimed 56 lives.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says countries need to be on high alert and protect their respective borders.

“The risk remains for any country. So the advisories have been coming out from WHO over the last few days and even the last month. That advisories we all over the world have been using in how we plot our strategies around. From our point of view, we’ve been talking with other stakeholders”.

As global health experts are still searching for a vaccine, Dr Waqainabete says Fijians must look after their health to reduce the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

“So it’s important that everyone in Fiji needs to make sure that they are healthy, they need to make sure that they are eating well, eating healthy, having a lot of rest and whatever and will be able to withstand whatever will be thrown us because our immune level are high and healthy to withstand that”.

The Health Ministry has activated an Emergency Operations Centre to keep tabs on the spread of the deadly virus.