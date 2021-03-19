WHO says vaccines are safe

The AstraZeneca vaccine together with other vaccines approved by the World Health Organization are safe and appropriate for use in Fiji.

The United Nations Children’s Fund representative to the Pacific Sheldon Yett, highlighted this while speaking on FBC TV’s ‘4 the record’ show.

Yett also stresses the evidence of this vaccine is clear as the science also backs it up and they are an essential tool to keeping Fijians safe.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the next batch of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive in three weeks.

“We expect the next batch or the vaccine to be coming here sometime in the next three weeks or so, but we can’t give the exact date, because there are a lot of unknowns still in the process. We do know that the supply has been secured for the country and we know that it is coming. There’s some 88,000 doses that are coming here by the end of May at the latest.”

With a number of people still worried about the side effects of the vaccine, the World Health Organization representative, Dr Akeem Ali has assured that the AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as other

WHO-approved vaccines are safe.

“For the vaccine, the benefit is a lot higher than the mild symptom that you might experience. And that is one thing that we want the public to be conscious and aware of.”

The registration for the COVID-19 vaccine continues which will later be used to validate that people have been vaccinated.