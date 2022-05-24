WHO reminds countries of goals

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Governments around the globe have been reminded to put the health of its people at the centre of its plans for development and growth.

Speaking at the opening of the 7t5th World Health Assembly in Geneva, WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, says globally, only 3 percent of health budgets are spent on promotion and prevention.

The assembly has experts and health professionals, including government ministers attending.

Dr Tedros says an increased investment in the areas could reduce the global disease burden by half, generating massive returns for individuals, families, communities and nations.

WHO says it has set a five-year plan and is committed to supporting all member states to focus attention on the highest-impact transformations.

These include decarbonizing each nation’s health sector, implementing air quality standards and also reducing car dependence and promoting public transport.

Countries are also being urged to ensure all health facilities have electricity, and safe water and sanitation and the need to improve diet, nutrition and food safety; and in particular to stop the rise in obesity in 24 high-burden countries by 2025.

There is also a call to reduce consumption of health-harming products.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is leading the Fijian delegation in Geneva.