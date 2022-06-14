WHO donates supplies to SCC

Suva City Council chairman, Ritesh Singh (left) receives supplies from WHO Representative to the Pacific, Dr Mark Jacobs at Suva Civic Center today.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong reminder of the importance of strong and consistently-applied wash and waste management facilities.

World Health Organization Representative to the South Pacific, Dr Mark Jacobs made this statement during the handover of waste and personal protection equipment, worth $15,000 to the Suva City Council.

“The handover of these supplies to the Health Department of the Suva City Council is aimed to increase the department’s capacity in strengthening infection prevention and control programs here in Suva. A strong approach to water sanitation and hygiene is core business for local government.”

Jacobs says WHO looks forward to a sustained commitment with SCC to provide fundamental services for the people of Suva.

The items, which were funded by the Japanese government include 10 street litter bins, hand gloves, liquid hand wash, hand sanitizers, a fogging machine, overalls, and masks.