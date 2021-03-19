WHO aims to vaccinate 20 percent of Fiji’s population by 2021

The World Health Organization is aiming to vaccinate at least 20 percent of Fiji’s population by the end of this year.

Speaking on FBC TV’s ‘4 the record’ show, WHO Representative to the South Pacific, Dr Akeem Ali says the WHO has a partnership called COVAX where they have come together to procure vaccines from manufactures.

He adds there are three vaccines that have emergency use license from WHO and it is being made available across the world.

“For that program, Fiji is one of the countries that is benefitting, we have 92 countries that are called AMC countries, these are advanced market commitment. COVAX has agreed with manufacturers to make sure that those vaccines become available so Fiji is receiving one of those vaccines that has become available through that system, and is receiving that AstraZeneca vaccine.”

As of last Thursday, a total of 6278 individuals in the three divisions have received the first jab of the COVID-19 Astrazeneca Vaccine.