Whiteside bestowed Fiji 50 Medal

Former Governor for the Reserve Bank of Fiji Barry Whiteside was amongst the 31 recipients who have bestowed the Fiji 50th Anniversary Commemorative medal.

Whiteside says he was honoured to be recognized by the state for his efforts in the development of the economy in previous years.

Whiteside began as an economic research officer and worked at the Reserve Bank for 40 years.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a humbling experience but thankful that you are recognized. But I also recognize that there are many Fijians out there who have been the backbone of our economy. Our farmers who have been working in the cane fields for 50 years and also our fishermen, our tourism workers who are struggling at this time”

Another recipient, former Athlete Albert Miller says that he was recognized for his work at the international and regional level and being recognized by the government is an honour.

“I think the ultimate recognition is from your own government makes you appreciate all the sacrifices you have gone through over the years because sometimes you questioned yourself if it’s really worth it.”

Other recipients include New Methodist President Reverend Atu Vulaono, Patrick Bower, Dr Vereniki Raiwalui, and former Fiji National University Chancellor Iqbal Jannif to name a few.

The Fiji 50th Anniversary Commemorative medal investiture ceremony continues tomorrow.