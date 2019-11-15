White substances or ice is a big concern says Seruiratu

As the Fiji Police Force continues their fight against drugs in the country, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu says his biggest worry is white substances or ice.

Speaking at a briefing with the Divisional Police Commissioner Northern and his senior officers last week, Seruiratu says he has been briefed by the Commissioner of Police’s special team of the operation to eradicating this in the country.

In his last visit to Vanua Levu, Seruiratu was also briefed on a couple of ice or meth related cases in Labasa.

He says Police now need to up their proactive stance and engage stakeholders and the business community in their fight.

Seruiratu emphasized on plans to use technology to help the Fiji Police Force in their work and urged the police workforce to step in where technology cannot reach.