Whistleblowers come forward

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service continue to receive tips from whistleblowers on an almost daily basis.

Director Revenue Management Fazrul Rahman says information received generally relates to taxes not being paid, over claiming of expenses and cash transactions.

The tax collection agency profiles all whistleblower cases and assesses the credibility of information before an audit investigation is determined.

“The point is that we have to look at the credibility of the information. We have to ensure that we do an element of risk profiling to be very clear before we undertake any audit investigation. People do report to us with regards to rental income not being declared. People do report to us with somebody having a very good lifestyle but there’s a suspicion that they are not in the system.”

He says some reports received include the failure of businesses to issue proper invoices for transactions.

“As you know that somebody who is earning below $30,000 is not required to pay tax. So if there are whistleblower cases around that then, of course, we want the person to lodge the return but ultimately it might not lead to the collection of tax revenue.”

The FRCS says they are also approaching large businesses that may have a sophisticated record keeping system – not declaring their income.