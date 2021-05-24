Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

News

Where is PAP’s economic plan?: AG

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 4:49 pm
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has put People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka on the spot, saying he should reveal the specifics of PAP’s economic plan-if he has one.

Rabuka has said the PAP’s first step if elected – will be to draw up and implement a financial plan to address what he describes as a mountain of debt dumped on Fijians.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says the former Opposition Leader should take a look at the government’s existing debt strategy.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a debt strategy that we have already launched. We have worked it through with ADB and the World Bank. There is already a debt strategy to bring our debt levels down, so he is talking nonsense. This is a man trying to gain relevance who has a terrible track record in terms of managing the economy”.

Rabuka says he will create an environment that builds the confidence of investors and removes unnecessary regulations.

“The first step is to draw up and implement a financial plan to properly address the mountain of debt dumped on us, the citizens of this country, by the Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum government”.

Rabuka claims the economy is being pushed into a downward spiral, leading to poverty.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the standard of living in Fiji has improved and they have diversified the economy as well.

The Minister for Economy says as a result of government policies, the Gross Domestic Product has doubled, and the economy has grown over the last nine years.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.