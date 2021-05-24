Where is PAP’s economic plan?: AG

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has put People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka on the spot, saying he should reveal the specifics of PAP’s economic plan-if he has one.

Rabuka has said the PAP’s first step if elected – will be to draw up and implement a financial plan to address what he describes as a mountain of debt dumped on Fijians.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says the former Opposition Leader should take a look at the government’s existing debt strategy.

“There is a debt strategy that we have already launched. We have worked it through with ADB and the World Bank. There is already a debt strategy to bring our debt levels down, so he is talking nonsense. This is a man trying to gain relevance who has a terrible track record in terms of managing the economy”.

Rabuka says he will create an environment that builds the confidence of investors and removes unnecessary regulations.

“The first step is to draw up and implement a financial plan to properly address the mountain of debt dumped on us, the citizens of this country, by the Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum government”.

Rabuka claims the economy is being pushed into a downward spiral, leading to poverty.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the standard of living in Fiji has improved and they have diversified the economy as well.

The Minister for Economy says as a result of government policies, the Gross Domestic Product has doubled, and the economy has grown over the last nine years.