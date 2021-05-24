Home

Wet weather hinders transition

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 13, 2022 6:25 am

The Ministry of Health says the public-private partnership of the Lautoka and Ba hospitals has been pushed back slightly.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the initial plan was to have the transition complete by next month.

Dr. Fong says the wet weather in the Western division is a hindrance, especially in the mobilization of equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are just going through the discussion of the transition now. I just finish one meeting that we are working on. There is a group that is actively working on facilitating this transition process, it is fairly soon.”

Aspen Medical Pty Ltd of Australia will manage the hospitals once all the logistics have been sorted out.

