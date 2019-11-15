Wet weather hinders sugarcane crushing

Wet weather has to some extent hindered sugarcane crushing at the three mills.

FSC Chief Executive Graham Clark says it is difficult for the mills to crush at full capacity in rainy conditions.

“If there is wet weather we can’t get the cane in and it’s difficult to crush at full capacity.se we generally tend to stop and wait for cane supply to build up. I am pleased that the weather is clearing and we can continue to buildup cane and crush.”

A farmer from the Northern Division Arvind Narayan says they are concerned as the heavy downpours have affected their harvesting season and production.

“Everything is going good and everything is ok but this year the season is not good because of too much rain.”

Apart from the wet weather, shortage of labor was another concern for the farmers however this has been solved as mechanical harvesters deployed to the field are proving to be very helpful.

The FSC says Labasa has operated well this season driven by strong cane supply.