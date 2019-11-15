Wet weather condition affects vegetable supply

The Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says wet weather conditions have affected the supply of vegetables to the restricted greater Lautoka area.

Dr Reddy is refuting claims that there is a shortage of vegetables in the main Lautoka and satellite market due to the lockdown.

He says a lot of misinformation is being circulated.

“The lockdown of the greater Lautoka area does not affect the supply of vegetables to the lockdown area. If we have no lockdown there but if we have the same weather conditions you will have the situation much worse.”

Dr Reddy says a team from the Agriculture Ministry is ensuring there is no shortage of supply due to the restriction.

“We are now AMA and Agriculture staff are going out actively sourcing for these from Suva to provide to the vendors in the Lautoka market and satellite market in Lautoka. Our presence there is addressing the issue of lockdown because we have the reach to come to Suva to take the produce down.”

The Ministry says on the issue of hike in prices, they do not have any control over this as vegetable prices are not regulated.

However, they have control over the vegetables purchased by market vendors through Agro Marketing Authority.

