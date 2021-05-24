Wet Christmas forecast

Expect a wet Christmas long weekend with a trough of low pressure to the North likely to bring rain to most of Fiji.

Families preparing the traditional Christmas lovo’s or a day out with their loved ones have been advised to plan accordingly.

Director Nadi Meteorological Service, Terry Atalifo, says Fijians should plan accordingly.

“Almost the whole Group is going to get showers, thunderstorms in the afternoons, and some isolated heavy falls. So for the whole group for tomorrow, Sunday and Monday that’s the kind of weather we are anticipating. People need to plan well for lovos or outdoor activities.”

Based on current forecasts, the rainy weather is likely to remain until Monday.