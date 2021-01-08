Home

Westpac sale will not affect customers

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
January 10, 2021 1:41 pm
Westpac Fiji has assured its customers that services will not be affected by its sale to Papua New Guinea based Kina Securities.

The Westpac Group announced last month that its Pacific businesses including Fiji had been bought by Kina Bank.

In a public notice for its Fiji customers, the bank says nothing will change until the completion of the sale, which is expected to occur in the latter part of this year.

Westpac Fiji says accounts will not change and customers will still have access to the same products and services they have now.

Kina Bank will also maintain all current branches, ATMs, and staff.

