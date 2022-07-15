Westpac goes paperless

[File Photo]

Westpac Fiji will go paperless from September as part of its sustainability commitments to Fiji.

Bank Chief Executive, Shane Smith, says this is good news for customers and for the environment.

He says going paperless will save more than 2000 reams of paper from being used in Fiji each year and this, in turn, saves nearly 110 trees from being cut down.

[Source: Supplied]

The bank adds that it has found that most of its customers that they don’t collect or keep their paper statements, so it will also save 3.8 tonnes of rubbish each year and will save more than 60 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Digital champions will be available in all Westpac branches, to help customers who want to learn more or sign up for digital products.

Bank verified paper statements will still be required from time to time by customers who are initiating utility accounts or hire purchase, and these can be obtained in the branch.