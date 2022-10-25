Westpac donates food hampers

[File Photo]

As it has been a norm for the past three years, Westpac Fiji staff and members of the Suva Rotary Club have been mobilized to distribute Diwali hampers to families across Fiji.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith says this year, the team decided to continue providing support to the less fortunate in our communities.

Smith stated that giving back to communities is ingrained into their work culture, and it’s rewarding to witness employees champion and live such great values.

The 480 Diwali hampers consist of basic food items and assorted Diwali sweets.

Suva Rotary Club President Erica Lee said partnerships with the corporate sector like Westpac mean they could expand their community service projects to reach more families.

Under the partnership, the Rotary Club of Suva coordinated assistance in the past week through the Rotary Fiji network to help implement this project.