Western youth group raise concerns

A few youth groups in the Western Division today raised their challenges during the US Embassy Youth Council discussions in Lautoka.

The New Dawn Fiji youth group representative Sera Pareti says their main focus is advocating and preparing villagers and people in the surrounding areas of Yavusania in Nadi about flash flooding.

However, Pareti says one of the difficulties they are facing is raising money that will assist them during a natural disaster.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to have an evacuation centre and food packs because we are under an NGO group. We have to have food packs to cater for families in case they are not prepared.”



US Embassy Youth Council discussions in Lautoka.

Speaking virtually from Suva this morning, US Chargé d’affaires Tony Greubel commended the groups for their hard work in supporting youth prepare for the future and encouraged them to continue their efforts.

Greubel says they look to them for innovative solutions to the challenges ahead of us like economic recovery post-COVID-19, confronting the climate crisis, and leading communities across the region.