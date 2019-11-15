Western taxis warned against operating in Suva

The Land Transport Authority has reminded taxi operators in Nadi, Lautoka and other Western areas that it is illegal to operate in Suva.

Complaints have been received regarding non-Suva designated taxis running in the capital, as well as licensed hire and rental vehicles operating as taxis.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says taxi permits are issued with several considerations, including traffic congestion and ensuring that Fijians have services in their specific local areas.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds these taxis adds to traffic congestion, and deprive Suva based taxis of revenue to which they are lawfully entitled.

Simpson says Nadi and Lautoka taxis have distinctive coloured blue taxi plates.

He is urging the public to not use a licensed hire or rental vehicle, or white plate private cars running as illegal taxis.