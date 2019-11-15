Home

Western taxis warned against operating in Suva

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 16, 2020 12:40 pm
The Land Transport Authority has reminded taxi operators in Nadi, Lautoka and other Western areas that it is illegal to operate in Suva.

Complaints have been received regarding non-Suva designated taxis running in the capital, as well as licensed hire and rental vehicles operating as taxis.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says taxi permits are issued with several considerations, including traffic congestion and ensuring that Fijians have services in their specific local areas.

He adds these taxis adds to traffic congestion, and deprive Suva based taxis of revenue to which they are lawfully entitled.

Simpson says Nadi and Lautoka taxis have distinctive coloured blue taxi plates.

He is urging the public to not use a licensed hire or rental vehicle, or white plate private cars running as illegal taxis.

