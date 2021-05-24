Western Division without electricity

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 8, 2022 11:20 am
The majority of the Western Division is without power from this morning.

According to Electricity Fiji Limited’s Facebook page, a fault has caused disruption to the supply which is affecting customers in the whole of the Western Division.

EFL teams are currently working to rectify the fault.

There is no timeframe on when the supply will normalize.

