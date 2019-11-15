Western Division to wait for longer for full power restoration

People in the Western Division will have to wait a little longer for the power supply to normalize.

Energy Fiji Limited chief executive Hasmukh Patel explains the engineers are unable to examine the fault on the power lines due to poor visibility.

Patel says they tried to survey the lines using a helicopter today but the patrol was not completed due to heavy clouds.

“We have a very unique problem which also occurred in 2016. The power lines that bring hydro power from Nadarivatu and Monasavu to Vuda in the West, that particular has a problem on it. In fact that line failed on Friday night at the heart of the Cyclone and it is not coming back into operation. That means that line has a fault on it. Unless we repair that fault we will not be able to transport hydro power from Monasavu or Nadarivatu into the Western Division to supply all our customers between Korolevu and Rakiraki.”

He says unless the fault is established residents in Korolevu, Sigatoka Nadi Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki will not be able to get hydro power.

Patel says they are using their diesel power station to supply electricity to these areas.