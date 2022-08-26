Western Division records most COVID cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases.

13 new cases were recorded on Tuesday; 11 new cases on Wednesday and 12 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 36 cases recorded, 14 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 21 cases were recorded in the Western Division; one case was recorded in the Northern Division while there was no case was recorded in the Eastern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 21st August is 15 daily cases.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths to report.