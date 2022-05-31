Western division records 16 suicide cases

Lifeline Fiji is alarmed by an increase in suicide cases, as a total of 16 cases have been recorded from the Western division alone so far this year.

Lifeline Fiji Team Leader Jeremaia Merekula says the division also tops their call list for counseling services.

He adds that this shows people in the Western Division are facing challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“With that statistics, we can identify that there have been a lot of things happening in the western division and people need to be trusted people that they can talk to.”

Merekula adds that they will continue to provide much-needed assistance to Fijians, advising people to call the relevant authorities when the need arises.