West tops traffic offences list

The Western Division has topped the list of traffic related offenses during this festive season.

According to Police, from 6am yesterday to this morning 96 drivers were booked for speeding.

Of these 44 drivers were booked in the West, 27 in the Southern Division, 16 in the North Division, and nine in the Eastern Division.

Twenty drivers were arrested for drink and drive, of which 12 were arrested in the West, six in the East and two in the Southern Division.

Five drivers were also booked for careless driving, 13 for failure to produce a driver’s license and excess passengers.

Police are urging drivers to follow all road rules while travelling during this long weekend.