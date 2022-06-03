West is not serious about the Pacific: Bo

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo.

The Chinese Embassy has fired shots at development assistance from Western countries to Fiji, saying there was very little attention paid until China came along.

Responding strongly to criticism of China’s efforts in the Pacific, Ambassador Qian Bo says the only reason countries like the US, Australia and New Zealand are stepping up is because they don’t want China to have the upper hand.

“The traditional partners over the last decades have not seriously or genuinely paid much attention to the region, and because China is coming, they are now rushing to help our friends.”

Bo stresses that any assistance provided by China comes with no strings attached.

The United States Charge’ d’Affaires Tony Greubel says, however, that US aid to Fiji has never stopped with a number of initiatives, especially in the area of climate change.

Greubel adds that the US sees itself as a part of the Pacific.

“It’s pretty clear we are a Pacific power. We are a member of the region absolutely. We have territories in the region American Samoa, Guam, Northern Marianas, and the State of Hawai’i. We’ve had a long, robust history here.”

China maintains it is only offering common assistance to Fiji and the Pacific.