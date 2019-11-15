Home

West Bus halt services due to weather conditions

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 4, 2021 4:10 pm
Bus services to Savalau and Holika inVotuaevu Nadi have ceased following the flooding of an Irish crossing. [File Photo]

Bus services to Savalau and Holika in Votuaevu Nadi have ceased following the flooding of an Irish crossing.

West Bus that service these areas halted operations today due to the safety of passengers.

Director Ajay Kumar says they made the decision today as following the heavy rain experienced in Nadi since the weekend.

Kumar says they have also notified the Land Transport Authority regarding the company’s decision.

He says at the moment bus service to these areas have been stopped until further notice.

According to Kumar the resumption of the services will be based also on the weather.

