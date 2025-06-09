Well-known influencer and Doctor believed dead in Nadi

[File Photo]

Police are currently investigating a suspected homicide in Nadi after a body was discovered at a residential property.

Authorities believe the deceased may be a well-known social media influencer and medical practitioner, though police have yet to officially confirm the identity.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the victim was found motionless in a pool of blood.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations continue, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming hours.

