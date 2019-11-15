Welfare recipients urged to update their information

The Social Welfare Department under the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is urging all recipients of monthly allowances to update their information.

Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Poole says they want all data updated so that the right people are receiving the assistance.

She says some family members have not updated the information of their loved ones after they’ve passed away.

“Within the next few months please fill in the recertification form at their nearest social welfare office, and also our REACH bus should have the form too, you should be able to get from the if you have a REACH Bus in your area and what we are asking is they get that form certified to state that they indeed who they are and that they are alive and present with us.”

Poole says the Welfare Department will also start the recertification program with pensioners.

The PS says that any recipient who fails to submit to the recertification will be affected through the discontinuation of their allowance.

The recertification program closes on the 30th of June.