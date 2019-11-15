Welfare assistance misused by family members

The Social Welfare Department is urging families of social welfare recipients not to abuse the government assistance.

The Department has received complaints from recipients saying their allowances are being misused by family members.

Director, Rupeni Fatiaki says they can only ask that people respect the recipients and ensure allowances are used for rightful purposes.

“The families are now demanding, the children are demanding that they provide or give some money to them, you know if the children are taking away the money again it comes back to the children the family because that money is given to the old man and the old woman to help them, we have come across cases where they are demanding the old man and the old woman provide to do something, I mean that’s something that’s option if they want too but if they are forced to I don’t think that’s right.”

Fatiaki has also clarified that most recipients have agreed to receive cash instead of food vouchers based on a proposal from the Fiji Pensioners Association.