Weleilakeba honored to take up Nasinu constituency presidency

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 22, 2022 5:32 am

New Social Democratic Liberal Party Nasinu Constituency President, Sitiveni Weleilakeba says he is honored to take up another term in the role.

Weleilakeba, a former unionist, formerly served as Nasinu Constituency President in the lead-up to the 2018 General Elections.

He says a lot of lessons have been learnt since the last elections that SODELPA will take on board ahead of the next elections.

“After 2018, we didn’t continue from there. We diverted from our visions, especially from politicians listening to us, and most of the time we don’t listen to each other from issues from my community. But now we are clearer. We have a clearer picture of where to go as a community.”

Weleilakeba was voted as president of the Nasinu Constituency during the constituency Annual General Meeting last Friday.

