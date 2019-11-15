Home

News

Weight restrictions remain for Tamavua-i-wai Bridge

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 9, 2020 9:01 am
The new Tamavua-i-wai Bridge [Source: FRA]

The Land Transport Authority is reminding haulers that the legal weight restrictions still apply on the new Tamavua-i-wai Bridge.

The new bridge will accommodate two-lane traffic and a walkway for pedestrians.

Chief executive Samuel Simpson says the weight restriction has not changed as a result of the construction of the new bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

Haulage users need to ensure that a vehicle weight restriction of 32 tonnes gross vehicle mass and an axle set weight limit of 16 tonnes remains in place for vehicles crossing the Tamavua-i-wai Bridge.

