Weight restrictions imposed on 28 Bridges around Fiji

The Fiji Roads Authority has placed weight restrictions on 28 bridges due to their deteriorating condition.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore stressed that weight restrictions go onto a bridge is the option taken before closing the bridge.

However, Moore has also highlighted that the FRA is not looking to close the bridges.

“That would cause absolute mayhem if closed the bridges but our primary concern is public safety. Our structural team has gone our and assessed these bridges and they’ve come up with what they believe is the correct weight allowable on that bridge. It may be 26 tonnes, 16 tonnes, 18 tonnes but that’s their assessment considering the damage.”

Moore says that they are now working to try to replace these bridges as soon as they possibly can.

The FRA CEO says their teams are now currently working on 17 of the bridges that are in poor condition.

Moore says bridges generally deteriorate with time and has strongly urged motorists to adhere to weight restrictions placed on bridges around the country.