Weight restriction on Viria Bridge affects villagers

The weight restriction on the Waitakala Bridge is a concern for Viria villagers in Naitasiri.

Turaga-Ni-Koro Savenaca Mateyawa says following the Fiji Roads Authority advisory the buses and trucks are not allowed to cross the bridge and this is affecting the daily movement of villagers.

Article continues after advertisement

Mateyawa says Waitakala Bridge is the only access to the village, and now, it can only cater for vehicles up to five tonnes.

He says students have to walk for 45 minutes to reach the bridge and wait for the bus every morning.

Adi Una Ramumu says taking their market produce is a challenge every weekend as they have to walk about three miles to find transport.

Viria villager 84-year-old Navitalai Rabia who is a social benefit scheme recipient says he hasn’t collected his cheque for the past two months because he can’t walk that far.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority says the Viria Bridge is one of the 71 bridges they are focusing on replacing in years ahead.

The Waitakala Bridge is used by over 300 villagers in Viria and is the only access to two primary schools and nearby settlements.