Weight restriction on Lami Bridge

Fiji Roads Authority is stressing that there is a load restriction on the Lami Bridge of a maximum 8000kg individual axle load for all types of vehicles.

This will be implemented effective immediately.

FRA says that mobile cranes exceed the axle load limit are prohibited to cross the bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

However, FRA says that with prior review, it may possible for mobile cranes to be transported.

It says the bridge will be restricted to one-way traffic during any such movements over the bridge.

FRA explains that these cranes will be transported using a low bed combination vehicle provided that the loading on the axles complies with LTA regulations and is distributed over a long truck configuration.

It has also clarified that this restriction does not affect haulage vehicles/trucks that comply with the LTA regulations.

FRA says heavy vehicles are requested to cross the bridge one at a time. We have installed signage indicating the weight restriction near the bridge.

The authority says there is no restriction for any vehicle operating within the current vehicle load criteria; this restriction only applies to heavy vehicles with few axles.