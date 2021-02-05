Weight limit restriction on Laqere Bridge in Vanua Levu

The Laqere Bridge in Tabia is only accessible to vehicles not exceeding 10 tonnes.

Vehicles exceeding this weight limit are advised not to use the bridge.

According to a Fijian Government statement, there is concern if the bridge collapses due to excess weight of vehicles, it will totally cut off access to Labasa Town.

The bridge is located along the Tabia Naduri Coastal Road which is now the alternative route to Labasa from Nabouwalu and Savusavu.

The heavy rain currently experienced across Vanua Levu has caused the road surface along this alternative route to soften causing heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks to get stuck in the mud.

Motorists are urged to exercise care and diligence when using the alternative route.