News

Week-long festival to honour the Girmitiyas

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 4:01 pm

The sacrifice and contribution made by the Girmitiyas will be remembered during a week-long carnival at Syria Park in Nausori.

Special Administrators Chair, Uma Kant Patel says this will be the first festival of this magnitude after a lapse of two years due to the pandemic.

Patel says it is important to remember our Girmitiyas for their contribution to the early development of our town, provinces and the nation.



“We believe that through this event, we will be able to share their stories to our younger generation with the hope that they will advocate and keep them alive in everyone’s heart.”

The 143rd Girmit Carnival will be held from 7th to 14th May and official programs will start at 7pm daily.

