Website to alert nurses to renew practicing license

Nurses will now be automatically alerted through the Fiji Nursing Council website to renew their practising license.

This has been made possible following the launch of the Council’s website.

Director, Kavetini Naidiri says previously, there was no system in place to track the number of nurses whose practising licenses expired.

Article continues after advertisement



Director, Kavetini Naidiri.

Naidiri says the Council used to rely on employers to furnish them with an update on the number of nurses who have renewed their practising license.

“Allows users to know nursing and nursing regulations in the country, news and events for the Fiji Nursing Council, ability to download forms, templates and documents for the users they can even view their profile-depending on the information that you’ve put in.”

Naidiri says the new system will lessen the turnaround time for applications as continuous communications will be made with nurses online.